Slaying suspect must undergo competency evaluation

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP)

        A competency evaluation has been ordered for a man accused of stabbing to death a neighbor at a Norfolk apartment complex.

        The test was ordered Friday for 48-year-old Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon, who is charged with murder and a weapons crime. He's accused of killing 39-year-old Yosvanis Velazquez Gomez at the complex on Aug. 25.    

        Court records say Castaneda-Morejon told investigators he confronted Velazquez Gomez about an inappropriate text message sent to Castaneda-Morejon's girlfriend, suspecting the two were having a secret relationship. The records also say Castaneda-Morejon acknowledged stabbing Velazquez Gomez several times.

