Albrecht, Hunter collect B1G weekly awards

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Nebraska volleyball senior outside hitter Annika Albrecht was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday, while fellow senior Kelly Hunter was selected as the Big Ten Setter of the Week.

The team captains guided the Huskers to a pair of road sweeps to begin Big Ten play over the weekend. Albrecht had a career-high 19 kills, six digs and four blocks while hitting .400 in a 3-0 sweep at then-No. 2 Penn State, the Nittany Lions' first time being swept at home since 2003. Hunter had 39 assists and nine digs in the victory.

Albrecht followed up on her career night with 12 kills on .400 hitting in a 3-0 sweep at Rutgers, while Hunter added 35 assists and six digs.

For the week, Albrecht averaged 5.17 kills and 1.67 digs per set while hitting .400. Hunter averaged 12.33 assists per set and led the Huskers to a combined .366 hitting percentage in the two matches.

Albrecht's honor is the first of her career. Hunter collected her second Big Ten weekly award of the season and the eighth of her career.