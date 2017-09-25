Man gets 2-8 years for fire at Kearney woman's apartment

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) _ A man who admitted starting a fire at a Kearney woman's apartment has been sent to prison.

Court records say 31-year-old Clifford Sellers was sentenced Friday in Buffalo County District Court to two to eight years. He'd pleaded guilty to arson after prosecutors dropped a burglary charge. No one was injured in the Jan. 22 blaze.

A state psychiatric evaluation recommended that Sellers receive mental health treatment in prison.