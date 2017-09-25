Nebraska's Air Force base pushes to stay open amid closures

A man is in the hospital in life-threatening condition after being shot early Sunday morning.More >>
A Lincoln Police officer sustained serious facial injuries Friday night while trying to take a suspect into custody.More >>
Police are searching for the suspect.More >>
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said a bicyclist was killed by an intoxicated driver Saturday night.More >>
Authorities say a pilot has perished in the crash of a plane in northern Nebraska.More >>
An important heads up for coffee drinkers this morning.More >>
Police say a teenage girl has died after being shot early Saturday in northeast Omaha.More >>
A competency evaluation has been ordered for a man accused of stabbing to death a neighbor at a Norfolk apartment complex.More >>
A shed in someone's backyard near 29th and n streets caught fire just before 1 p.m. and quickly started to spread to the home.More >>
