Nebraska mayor pleads not guilty in child sexual abuse case

HARTINGTON, Neb. (AP) _ A northeast Nebraska mayor has pleaded not guilty to four counts of child sexual abuse and one of intentional child abuse.

Court records say 61-year-old Dwayne Schutt entered the pleas Monday in Cedar County District Court in Hartington. The judge scheduled a pretrial conference for Nov. 27. The records don't show that a trial date has been set.

Schutt has been mayor of Randolph since 2011. The Cedar County city has about 940 residents.