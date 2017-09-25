Omaha police charge woman in shooting of 15-year-old girl - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Omaha police say they have arrested a woman in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old girl.

Police say 25-year-old Catessa Barnum was arrested Monday afternoon and booked into the Douglas County jail on charges of 1st-degree felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The charges follow a shooting early Saturday of Shadaisja Hill. Police say died at an Omaha hospital.

