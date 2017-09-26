Two people are in the hospital after a overnight fire

Early this morning they were called to a car fire that spread onto two homes.

As a result from the fire two people were taken to the hospital.



Lincoln fire and rescue were called to North 46th and Judson Street after midnight because of a fully engulfed car on fire.

Battalion Chief, Rick Schneider says after looking at the direction of the fire; he knew he needed backup.



Battalion Schneider says, "We made it a full fire alarm response by bringing about thirty fire fighters."

LFR says two people inside the homes were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Thankfully the fire didn't do a lot of damage to the property.

The fire captain wants to make it very clear You should always have a working smoke detector in your house.



They say it safes more lives than any other device.