Two people are in the hospital after a overnight fire - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Two people are in the hospital after a overnight fire

Two people are in the hospital after a overnight fire

Posted:

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

Early this morning they were called to a car fire that spread onto two homes.

As a result from the fire two people were taken to the hospital.


Lincoln fire and rescue were called to North 46th and Judson Street after midnight because of a fully engulfed car on fire.
Battalion Chief, Rick Schneider says after looking at the direction of the fire; he knew he needed backup.
 
Battalion Schneider says, "We made it a full fire alarm response by bringing about thirty fire fighters."

LFR says two people inside the homes were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Thankfully the fire didn't do a lot of damage to the property.

The fire captain wants to make it very clear You should always have a working smoke detector in your house.
 
They say it safes more lives than any other device.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.