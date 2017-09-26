UPDATE: Police, LFR investigating overnight fire as possible arson

Two people are in the hospital after a overnight fire

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

UPDATE: Lincoln Police say they are investigating the overnight car fire that injured one person as a possible arson.

Police say they found the garage at that residence had been burglarized. They say a walk-in door had been kicked open, though they couldn't tell if anything was missing. Police are looking to see if the two are connected.

They say one neighbor near the car fire sustained minor smoke injuries.

Early this morning they were called to a car fire that spread onto two homes.

As a result from the fire one person was taken to the hospital.

Lincoln fire and rescue were called to North 46th and Judson Street after midnight because of a fully engulfed car on fire.

Battalion Chief, Rick Schneider says after looking at the direction of the fire; he knew he needed backup.



Battalion Schneider says, "We made it a full fire alarm response by bringing about thirty fire fighters."

Thankfully the fire didn't do a lot of damage to the property.