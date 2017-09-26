SPECIAL REPORT: President Trump and President Rajoy of Spain press conference

Early this morning they were called to a car fire that spread onto two homes.More >>
"I am humbled and grateful to accept this responsibility," Rimington said.More >>
"Remember that the 5 or 10 seconds that you may have to wait to pass a person on a bicycle is a very small price to pay for everyone's safety on our roads.”More >>
Police are searching for the suspect.More >>
Omaha police say they have arrested a woman in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old girl.More >>
A Lincoln Police officer sustained serious facial injuries Friday night while trying to take a suspect into custody.More >>
Monday, Gov. Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore announced Bring Up Nebraska, a statewide initiative that gives local communities the ability to keep problems that struggling families face from getting worse.More >>
A northeast Nebraska mayor has pleaded not guilty to four counts of child sexual abuse and one of intentional child abuse.More >>
The Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha is hoping to survive the next round of military base closures with two new projects.More >>
Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy today...More >>
