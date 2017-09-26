Woman dies in northeast Nebraska car crash - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

WALTHILL, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say a 38-year-old woman has been killed in a northeast Nebraska car crash.
        The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Monday on Nebraska Highway 94, about 2 miles southwest of Walthill. The Nebraska State Patrol says the car ran off the roadway and rolled, ejecting the driver.
        She's been identified as Diona Jo Doenhoefer, who lived in Walthill.

