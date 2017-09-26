Ex-senator who quit in cybersex scandal might seek new post

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



PAPILLION, Neb. (AP)

A former Nebraska state senator who'd resigned after a cybersex scandal says he's considering running for a new office.

Bill Kintner says he's been approached by several Sarpy County taxpayers about running for county assessor. A state-registered political committee is circulating a flyer group on his behalf.

The current assessor, Dan Pittman, is running for his sixth term. He and Kintner are Republicans. The primary is scheduled for May 15.

Kintner resigned in January after a pattern of behavior that included cybersex on a state computer and retweeting a comment that implied women's march protesters were too unattractive to sexually assault. Gov. Pete Ricketts and several prominent officeholders _ Republicans and Democrats alike _ had called for him to quit.