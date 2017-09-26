Albrecht Named AVCA National Player of the Week

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Nebraska senior outside hitter Annika Albrecht picked up another award on Tuesday as she was named the Sports Imports/AVCA Player of the Week.

Albrecht becomes the 12th Husker all-time to receive the AVCA's weekly national award and the first since Amber Rolfzen in 2016. Albrecht was honored as the Big Ten Player of the Week for the first time in her career on Monday.

The North Aurora, Illinois native guided the Huskers to a pair of road sweeps to begin Big Ten play last weekend. Albrecht had a career-high 19 kills with six digs and four blocks while hitting .400 in a 3-0 sweep at then-No. 2 Penn State, the Nittany Lions' first time being swept at home since 2003. She followed up on her career night with 12 kills on .400 hitting in a 3-0 sweep at Rutgers.

For the week, Albrecht averaged 5.17 kills and 1.67 digs per set while hitting .400.