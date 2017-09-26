SkyWest Airlines recommended to feds by 3 Nebraska airports

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) _ North Platte Airport officials have joined officials in Kearney and Scottsbluff in recommending that SkyWest Airlines provide federally subsidized service to Denver.

The North Platte Airport Authority board voted Monday to recommend the St. George, Utah-based airline to the U.S. Transportation Department. Five other airlines also had submitted bids.

If the airports' selection of SkyWest is approved, the airline would replace PenAir for flights under the federal Essential Air Service program. The Anchorage, Alaska-based carrier filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization plan in August and ended operations for Nebraska and Kansas earlier this month.