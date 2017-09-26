Husker fans react to Rimington as Interim A.D.

News of Nebraska's new interim Athletic Director has Husker Nation buzzing.

Former Husker great Dave Rimington is taking over for now, and fan's like the direction the University is going.

"I think it's nice that we got somebody that's from Nebraska being the athletic director," Husker fan Anthony Domico said.

"i remember when he was playing there were a lot of really positive comments,” longtime Lincoln resident Yvonne Leung said. “He was a gentleman, he was someone people really enjoyed being with, and there never seemed to be any negativity about him. And that would be a nice change."

Rimington has a background in fundraising with the Boomer Esiason Foundation, and fans say that could go a long way with donors who play a key role in athletics.

"From what I know about him he's a pretty business smart guy, and I think he would be great," fan Andrew Schmidt said.

"He knows the people and he knows funders, he knows those kind of key people from the past,” Leung said. “And there likely will be a little bit of automatic respect.”

That respect could go a long way.

Rimington expressed interest in helping with the search for Nebraska's next permanent A.D.

Fans say they have faith in his opinion.

"He was one of the best collegiate athletes and he was well versed in academics as well,” Domico said “So, I mean he knows his stuff and he knows what the football program needs."

But the biggest take away for fans is Rimington is a Husker at heart and will put Nebraska first.

"I think he's great he knows Husker fans, he knows what its like to be a Husker fan,” Schmidt said. “So I think it's great that he has that kind of connection with us."