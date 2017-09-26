Lincoln Mayor responds to recent graffiti

Mayor Beutler says he was shocked and disturbed when he got a call Sunday morning that the WWII Memorial at Veteran's Garden at Antelope Park was vandalized.



"The very people, our soldiers who have died to save us from the Nazi butchers, their monuments were being vandalized," said Beutler.

That morning Beutler was going to visit Veterans Memorial Garden to dedicate a monument honoring Gold Star Families who had loved ones killed in military action.

It was in that area were the WWII memorial was covered in Nazi graffiti and Nazi symbols.



"It indicates that somebody has no understanding what so ever of WWII and its implications," said Beutler. "If there's anything in this world that we should understand as being contrary to American values, and American interests, it's the ideology of Nazism and yet, here we are in Lincoln Nebraska in 2017."

There were also other incidents involving graffiti last week in one East Campus neighborhood.

Hateful graffiti was painted on homes, cars and fences.

Beutler wants to remind the community there is no tolerance for any form of hate speech.



"I think we all have to come together and say, these are not our American values, and we reject these things," said Beutler.



The mayor says we need to stand up to people who do this.. and try hard to get them caught.

He is grateful for everyone that came together this weekend to erase the symbols.