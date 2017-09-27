Trump, GOP tax plan cuts rates, nearly doubles deduction

President Donald Trump and the GOP are proposing a far-reaching, $5 trillion plan Wednesday that would cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system and nearly double the standard deduction used by most Americans.

A copy of the plan obtained by the AP says, "Too many in our country are shut out of the dynamism of the U.S. economy." The plan calls for almost doubling the standard deduction for married taxpayers filing jointly to $24,000, and $12,000 for individuals.

