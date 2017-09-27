Nebraska Football: Weber Named Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln – University of Nebraska linebacker Chris Weber is a semifinalist for the 2017 William V. Campbell Trophy as the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced the semifinalists for the award today.

The Campbell Trophy, presented by Fidelity Investments®. Is presented to the top scholar-athlete in college football. Weber will look to be NU’s third Campbell Trophy winner, joining Kyle Vanden Bosch (2000) and Rob Zatechka (1994).

On the season, Weber has started all four games and is third on the team with 22 tackles and second on the team in pass breakups and quarterback hurries. A 2017 captain, he is a three-year letterwinner who has played in 40 career games as a Husker. He had a career-high 17 tackles against Illinois as a sophomore. In the classroom, he is a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District VII selection and a three-time distinguished scholar. Weber has also been instrumental in NU’s off field outreach, as he has been named to the Brook Berringer Citizenship and the Tom Osborne Citizenship team in each of the past four years. Earlier this year, Weber led NU’s Uplifting Athletes Road Race efforts, raising more than $35,000 for pediatric cancer research.

To be nominated, candidates for the awards must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.

Nebraska is one of only five NCAA programs with multiple Campbell Award winners, joining Florida, Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas.

The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on Nov. 1, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class, presented by Fidelity Investments. The finalists will travel to New York City for the 60th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, where the winner of the 28th William V. Campbell Trophy® will be announced.