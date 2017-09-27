Posted By: Sports
Big Ten Announces List of 35 Men’s Basketball Standouts to Appear at Big Ten Basketball Media Day in New York City
List of attendees includes 16 returning all-conference selections from 2016-17 season
Rosemont, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference announced on Thursday the 35 men’s basketball standouts, including 20 seniors, tentatively scheduled to attend Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Day on Thursday, Oct. 19 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The list of students scheduled to attend features 16 returning All-Big Ten selections from the 2016-17 season, including first-team All-Big Ten honorees Nate Mason of Minnesota and Ethan Happ of Wisconsin. Individual award winners from the 2016-17 campaign include Iowa’s Nicholas Baer, the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year, Michigan State’s Miles Bridges, the reigning Freshman of the Year, and Minnesota’s Reggie Lynch, who claimed Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Additional 2016-17 All-Big Ten selections making the trip to New York include: Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon and Tyler Cook, Michigan’s Moritz Wagner, Northwestern’s Scottie Lindsey and Bryant McIntosh, Ohio State’s Jae’Sean Tate, Penn State’s Tony Carr, Purdue’s Vincent Edwards, Isaac Haas and Dakota Mathias and Rutgers’ Corey Sanders. All 14 conference coaches will also be in attendance.
The 2017-18 Big Ten men’s basketball season will commence on Friday, Nov. 10. Conference play will begin on Friday, Dec. 1.
The 2018 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City from Feb. 28-March 4.
STUDENTS ATTENDING 2017 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL MEDIA DAY
ILLINOIS
Leron Black, Jr., F
Michael Finke, Jr., F
INDIANA
Collin Hartman, Sr., F
Robert Johnson, Sr., G
Josh Newkirk, Sr., G
IOWA
Nicholas Baer, Jr., F
Jordan Bohannon, So., G
Tyler Cook, So., F
Dom Uhl, Sr., F
MARYLAND
Anthony Cowan, So., G
Kevin Huerter, So., G
MICHIGAN
Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, Sr., G
Duncan Robinson, Sr., F
Moritz Wagner, Jr., F
MICHIGAN STATE
Miles Bridges, So., F
Tum Tum Nairn, Sr., G
MINNESOTA
Reggie Lynch, Sr., C
Nate Mason, Sr., G
NEBRASKA
Evan Taylor, Sr., G
Glynn Watson Jr., Jr., G
NORTHWESTERN
Scottie Lindsey, Sr., G/F
Bryant McIntosh, Sr., G
OHIO STATE
Jae’Sean Tate, Sr., F
Kam Williams, Sr., G
PENN STATE
Tony Carr, So., G
Lamar Stevens, So., F
PURDUE
Vincent Edwards, Sr., F
Isaac Haas, Sr., C
Dakota Mathias, Sr., G
P.J. Thompson, Sr., G
RUTGERS
Deshawn Freeman, Sr., F
Corey Sanders, Jr., G
Mike Williams, Sr., G
WISCONSIN
Ethan Happ, Jr., F
D’Mitrik Trice, So., G
