Volunteers sought for Bioblitz at Chadron State Park

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) _ Volunteers are being sought for Chadron State Park's second annual Bioblitz on Friday and Saturday.

During a bioblitz the volunteers become ``citizen scientists'' and work with biologists to record all plants and animals they can find in certain areas. By running programs for a continuous 24-hour period, organizers hope to get an accurate snapshot of the wildlife present in the area at that time of year.

The Bioblitz will run from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday, with the second day's activities beginning at 7 a.m. There also will be information sessions about bighorn sheep, cougars and Nebraska's endangered species.

Participants are encouraged to bring dishes for the potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Friday.

For additional information, contact Amber Schiltz at amber.schiltz(at)birdconservancy.org or 402-310-6137.