Former Goodwill Omaha CEO seeks more than $1M in lawsuit

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ The former CEO of Goodwill Omaha who was forced out last October in a salary scandal says in a lawsuit that the charity owes him more than $1 million.

Frank McGree said in a lawsuit filed Monday that the Goodwill board has refused to pay his $550,000 severance. That amounts to two years of base pay, and he says the board agreed to the severance even if his departure was involuntary.

It's been widely reported that McGree resigned, but the lawsuit says he was ``terminated without cause.'' He and his attorneys didn't immediately return calls Wednesday. Goodwill board chairman Mark Stokes declined to comment.

The lawsuit also says McGree is owed around $500,000 in retirement benefits.