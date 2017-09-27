Pilot killed in Nebraska crash was from Wisconsin

A woman has been ordered to repay nearly $181,000 she stole from Cherry County while working as deputy county clerk.More >>
Early this morning they were called to a car fire that spread onto two homes.More >>
News of Nebraska's new interim Athletic Director has Husker Nation buzzing.More >>
Nebraska lawmakers say they're looking to reduce or repeal a tax on business and farm property in next year's legislative session.More >>
President Donald Trump and the GOP are proposing a far-reaching, $5 trillion plan Wednesday that would cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system and nearly double the standard deduction used by most Americans.More >>
Police say a former Omaha gymnastics coach accused of secretly recording a 14-year-old girl as she changed clothes was caught on the video setting up the hidden camera before the girl entered the room.More >>
A former Nebraska lawmaker and Omaha mayoral candidate has taken a job with two prominent child advocacy groups.More >>
A man accused of spying on nude women at a Lincoln fitness gym and making videos has taken a plea deal.More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino is out, a source tells ESPN's Michael Eaves. Athletic director Tom Jurich is also out at Louisville, a source tells ESPN's Jeff Goodman, after the program was linked to a federal investigation into fraud and corruption in recruiting. Jurich and Pitino met Wednesday morning with Louisville interim president Greg Postel. After the meetings, Postel informed reporters that the school w...More >>
Mostly sunny & pleasant today...More >>
