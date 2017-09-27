Lane Thomas Foundation announces partnerships

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. - In August 2016, the Graves family was faced with the unthinkable.

Their 2-year-old son Lane was killed by an alligator during a family trip to Walt Disney World.

Now, the family is honoring the little boys' memory with the creation of the Lane Thomas Foundation, which aims to help families with some of the costs that burden them when children get organ transplants.

The foundation has a partnership with Nebraska Medicine and Children's Hospital and Medical Center in support of their pediatric transplant programs.

The funds will pay for some families' transportation as well as food and housing.

Each year, Nebraska Medicine does more than 800 pediatric organ transplants and Matt and Melissa Graves say they're working to make sure no more parents feel the pain of losing a child.

The foundation officially launched its website on earlier this month and got its name because every time Lane Graves was asked his name, he replied "I'm Lane Thomas, I'm two."

Courtesy: KMTV