UNL says its not involved in Adidas scandal

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Adidas is coming under fire along with some of the biggest names in college basketball for a bribery scheme.

The FBI says Adidas paid recruits to attend schools who partner with the sportswear company, and staff at the schools knew.

This comes just months after the University of Nebraska signed an 11 year, 128.7 million dollar deal with Adidas.

But the university says they aren't one of the schools involved.

"In a matter like this that's such a large story we obviously are aware of it, and we're having discussions but there's nothing at this point that would lead us to presume that we're involved,” Steve Smith University spokesperson said.

The University of Nebraska has a strong record of complying with NCAA recruiting rules.

Accepting bribes would be against their regulations.

The university has a full time staff ensuring all student athletes comply with rules.

"It's something we take very seriously,” Smith said. “We have full time compliance staff that work on this issue constantly, educating and working with the NCAA and other entities to make sure that these types of situations do not happen in Nebraska."

Smith said this doesn't change the university's relationship with Adidas at this time.

"We don't feel that we have any concerns at this time we feel like it's a separate matter and it shouldn't affect that agreement in any way."

He says they will continue to monitor the issue, and take appropriate actions if necessary.

Smith also says that the firing of former athletic director Sean Eichorst was unrelated to this issue.