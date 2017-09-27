Lincoln Non-Profits Receive Help Battling Hunger from Walmart Foundation

Posted By: Alden German

agerman@klkntv.com

September is Hunger Action Month, and the Walmart Foundation is assisting Lincoln in the battle against hunger. Wednesday, the grocery giant had a "Day of Giving" in Nebraska. They gave more than 150 thousand dollars to three non-profits.

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach received 25 thousand dollars, Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue received 68 thousand dollars, and Tabitha was given over 57 thousand dollars. Each organization provides hundreds of meals daily to Lincolnites.

"As we stand here and receive this check, over 500 meals are going out with the help of 60 to 70 volunteers," says Heath Stukenholtz, Vice President of Tabitha Inc.

Perishable food is especially important, as much of it that isn't sold is thrown out. That's a lot of wasted food that could otherwise be feeding those who can't get access to it on their own.

"our years later, we've been able to save about 1.8 million pounds of food, and we hope that by the end of the year we'll be able to pick up and save about 2 million pounds," says Michael Hemenway of Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue.

While the primary mission is to help those who are food insecure, by feeding those who need it, other problems can be addressed as well.

"The meals we provide to people that are homeless are often their first connection to something that will help them with a life-changing service like substance abuse counseling and also supportive housing," says Sally Buchholz of Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach.

Over the past five to ten years, Wal-Mart has given millions of dollars to help prevent hunger across the nation. Walmart says they choose organizations that address the needs of the community and will make the most impact.