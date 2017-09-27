Puerto Rican natives in Lincoln collecting donations for Maria victims

Puerto Rico has been ravaged by Hurricane Maria.

The damage too devastating for island native Johanna Pesante, who has lived in Nebraska for 17 years, to comprehend.

"Those houses are blown,” Pesante said. “You see pictures now it looks like an atomic bomb just blew up the island."

Pesante is a member of the group Nebraskans for Puerto Rico. The group of about 20 Puerto Ricans now living in Nebraska.

They're coming together to collect donations to send back to their home land, where 97 percent of the islands 3.4 million people are still without power.

"The distribution of goods on the island is so slow primarily because infrastructure has been hit so hard,” Wilma Gerena, a Puerto Rican native also living in Lincoln, said. “There are parts of the center of the island that is in a mountainous terrain where roads are narrow but they have been destroyed, and there are municipalities that are completely isolated."

Gerena says the group hopes Nebraska will consider sending resources to Puerto Rico.

FEMA arrived on Monday, but more help is much needed.

"There is no power and the stores and retailers are in low supply of food and items,” Gerena said. “Its nerve racking to know."

And that's why Nebraskans for Puerto Rico is asking the cornhusker state to step up and give to those people who are in desperate need of relief.

"Nebraska is always there to help others, to extend that helping hand that other people need," Pesante said.

You can drop off supplies at Makit Takit Now Studio in Lincoln at 4720 Prescott Avenue, or in Omaha at Liberty Tax on 2734 S. 123 Court and Salon Nouveau at 1917 Missouri Ave.

You can also click here to make a monetary donation directly to the territory of Puerto Rico.

Click here to learn more about Nebraska for Puerto Rico.