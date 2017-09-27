Raymond Fire & Rescue gets hi-tech training with new mobile lab

Raymond Fire & Rescue personnel got to train with a new state mobile simulation lab Wednesday.

Simulation in Motion-Nebraska (SIM-NE) is a statewide, mobile education system, which brings state-of-the-art, hands-on training, using high fidelity human patient simulators, to pre-hospital and hospital professionals throughout the state.

These simulators are some of the most technologically advanced training tools available to the medical community today.

This unique program delivers quality education to providers who otherwise would not have opportunities to attend simulation training.

"There are certain things you only do a handful of times in your career," said program manager Brian Monaghan.

"And we can simulate those things in the trucks, and it can be something that - if you ever had to do it - you may question. 'Gosh, I haven't done that since school.' But if we can bring the truck out and bring a critical patient to them here, if something goes wrong and the patient dies we just hit restart."

SIM-NE will provide standardized, high quality, training to ensure consistent outcomes, to rural EMS agencies, & critical access hospital emergency rooms across the state.

The simulation labs are 44 foot trucks with two simulation spaces: an emergency room and an ambulance module.

Each mobile simulation lab will be staffed by licensed, experienced healthcare professionals and educators and will provide a realistic, yet safe and relaxed learning environment.

Participants will use real medical and rescue equipment that rural providers would use in the field or in clinical settings.

"We just don't get very much scenario-based training," said Raymond Fire and Rescue medical officer Ben Krivda.

"And the scenario-based training we do get is just pulling somebody up and saying, 'Hey, you're the patient, this is how you're supposed to act.' With these mannequins, they can do a wide array of things."

Each simulation can be captured using audio-visual recording systems included in each mobile simulation space.

Upon completion of each scenario, students and staff will review the team’s performance.

SIM-NE is a partnership of educational institutions, academic departments representing a number of disciplines, charitable organizations, and public agencies that are dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of Nebraskans.

The goal is to train 500 agencies across the state.