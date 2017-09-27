Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91

A woman has been ordered to repay nearly $181,000 she stole from Cherry County while working as deputy county clerk.More >>
A woman has been ordered to repay nearly $181,000 she stole from Cherry County while working as deputy county clerk.More >>
Early this morning they were called to a car fire that spread onto two homes.More >>
Early this morning they were called to a car fire that spread onto two homes.More >>
Puerto Rico has been ravaged by Hurricane Maria.More >>
Puerto Rico has been ravaged by Hurricane Maria.More >>
Adidas is coming under fire along with some of the biggest names in college basketball for a bribery scheme.More >>
Adidas is coming under fire along with some of the biggest names in college basketball for a bribery scheme.More >>
News of Nebraska's new interim Athletic Director has Husker Nation buzzing.More >>
News of Nebraska's new interim Athletic Director has Husker Nation buzzing.More >>
President Donald Trump and the GOP are proposing a far-reaching, $5 trillion plan Wednesday that would cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system and nearly double the standard deduction used by most Americans.More >>
President Donald Trump and the GOP are proposing a far-reaching, $5 trillion plan Wednesday that would cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system and nearly double the standard deduction used by most Americans.More >>
The wind energy controversy in the Sandhills is gaining speed here in the capital city.More >>
The wind energy controversy in the Sandhills is gaining speed here in the capital city.More >>
Nebraska lawmakers say they're looking to reduce or repeal a tax on business and farm property in next year's legislative session.More >>
Nebraska lawmakers say they're looking to reduce or repeal a tax on business and farm property in next year's legislative session.More >>
A former Nebraska lawmaker and Omaha mayoral candidate has taken a job with two prominent child advocacy groups.More >>
A former Nebraska lawmaker and Omaha mayoral candidate has taken a job with two prominent child advocacy groups.More >>