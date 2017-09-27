Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91

Mayor Beutler says he was shocked and disturbed when he got a call Sunday morning that the WWII Memorial at Veteran's Garden at Antelope Park was vandalized. "The very people, our soldiers who have died to save us from the Nazi butchers, their monuments were being vandalized," said Beutler. That morning Beutler was going to visit Veterans Memorial Garden to dedicate a monument honoring Gold Star Families who had loved ones killed in military action. It wa...

