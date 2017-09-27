Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91

Posted: Updated:

Hugh Hefner, the iconic founder of Playboy Magazine, has died at age 91. 

The magazine confirmed his dead to ABC News just after 10:00 p.m. Wednesday. 

No details about his death are available at this time. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.