Luke Bryan Set To Perform In Lincoln Today

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

Luke Bryan is known for his country songs like; 'Drunk on You' and 'Crash My Party.' Bryan's fans say his concerts are lively tours, so it's no wonder why Nebraskan's are buzzing with excitement for Bryan’s Farm Tour.

It's a three day tour and it kicks off today at 6 p.m. at Bob Benes Farm near the intersection of SW 63rd and O streets. Country up-and-comer Jon Pardi will open the show; and there will be a special guest.

About 20,000 guest are expected to show up; and luckily you still have a chance to get your hands on a pair of tickets.

They cost less than 50 bucks and parking passes are on sale for $5.00 but they are expected to increase to $10.00 at the gate.

You can purchase tickets at: lukebryan.com or at the farm grounds.

Just a reminder parking for Bryan’s Lincoln show is available after 2 p.m. Thursday, with gates opening at 5 p.m. and music starting at 6 p.m.