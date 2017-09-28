Metro Fugitive Task Force looking for dangerous wanted felon

The Metro Fugitive Task Force is asking for help from the public to locate Joel Watermeier, 49, who is wanted on 3 felony warrants.

Sept. 19th, deputies say he assaulted two people with a baseball bat in Lincoln, then kept them from going to the hospital for help.

Watermeier is a w/m, 6’ 3 220 lbs. The warrants are for 1st degree Assault, 1st degree False Imprisonment and Use of a Weapon to commit a felony. Watermeier is considered very dangerous. Any member of the public who spots Watermeier should not approach him, but instead call 402 441-6000.

Persons with information regarding possible locations where Watermeier may be staying are asked to contact the MFTF at 402 441 7350. This is not a staffed phone so if the information is of an immediate nature, 441-6000 should be called.

Callers may be entitled to a reward for information leading to the arrest of Watermeier. Once again, Watermeier is considered very dangerous, citizens should not attempt to make contact with him or detain him in any way. He served 13 years in prison after being involved in a shooting with deputies in 2002 out at Lake Conestoga. Attached is the most current photo of Watermeier.