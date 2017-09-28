Nebraska soldiers playing 'the enemy' in Swedish exercise

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Some Nebraska National Guardsmen have been playing ``the enemy'' during war games in Sweden.

The 60 or so members of Yutan-based E Company, 134th Infantry Regiment are among the more than 1,300 U.S. troops taking part in Aurora 2017, which Swedish military officials say is their largest military exercise in more than 20 years. The more than 20,000 military members involved also include troops from Denmark, Finland, France and other countries.

Capt. Joshua Metcalf is a former commander of E Company, and he says the Nebraskans won't be claiming any victories on the simulated battlefields. He said that most of the exercises are designed so ``the good guys win and the bad guys lose.''

The men of E Company are expected back in Lincoln by Saturday.