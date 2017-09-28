10 teachers seek no-confidence vote on university president

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Ten faculty members have called for a no-confidence vote in the leadership of the Doane University president.

A letter was submitted to the faculty council Tuesday asking Doane's teachers for a formal vote stating they do not support President Jacques Carter. He's in his seventh year leading the liberal arts college in Crete.

The eight-page letter says Carter has failed to follow through on strategic initiatives to raise enrollment, expand the university presence in Omaha and complete fundraising campaigns. It also says Carter has mismanaged personnel, citing ``incredible turnover in key academic leadership positions.''

Carter didn't immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press. University spokesman Mike Lefler says Carter's out of the country and unavailable. Lefler declined to comment for him.