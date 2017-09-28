Nebraska county reserves beds in Kansas county jail - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP)

        Gage County has reserved beds at a jail across the state line in northern Kansas and at a jail in south-central Nebraska.
        The Gage County Board of Supervisors approved a contract Wednesday for 10 beds in the Washington County, Kansas, jail and five at the jail in Nebraska's Dawson County. Both one-year contracts call for a rate of $45 a bed per day, regardless of whether they're used by inmates from Gage County.
        Contracting with other jails intensified this summer as the number of inmates reached double the Gage County jail's capacity of around 27. The overflow inmates were housed at up to seven different counties at one time, causing transportation problems for jail workers.

