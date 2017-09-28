Krist postpones Nebraska tour to fly help to Puerto Rico

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska lawmaker will fly U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel from Florida to Puerto Rico to help provide recovery and relief efforts to the hurricane-devastated island.

State Sen. Bob Krist, of Omaha, said Thursday that he would postpone a planned fly-around campaign tour of Nebraska in order to help the Corps. Krist is running as an independent for governor, challenging incumbent Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Krist will reschedule his gubernatorial campaign tour for mid-October.

Krist is a retired U.S. Air Force pilot and is currently chief of operations at Dyna-Tech Aviation Services Inc., an Omaha-based company that has provided air service for the Corps since 2001.