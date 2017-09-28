Baby boy born in back of ambulance on Nebraska's I-80

The Metro Fugitive Task Force is asking for help from the public to locate Joel Watermeier, 49, who is wanted on 3 felony warrants.More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com Luke Bryan is known for his country songs like; 'Drunk on You' and 'Crash My Party.' Bryan'sMore >>
Hugh Hefner, the iconic founder of Playboy Magazine, has died at age 91.More >>
The wind energy controversy in the Sandhills is gaining speed here in the capital city.More >>
Puerto Rico has been ravaged by Hurricane Maria.More >>
Ten faculty members have called for a no-confidence vote in the leadership of the Doane University president.More >>
Raymond Fire & Rescue personnel got to train with a new state mobile simulation lab Wednesday.More >>
Adidas is coming under fire along with some of the biggest names in college basketball for a bribery scheme.More >>
Gage County has reserved beds at a jail across the state line in northern Kansas and at a jail in south-central Nebraska.More >>
Authorities say a pilot killed in a northern Nebraska plane crash was from Wisconsin.More >>
A very beautiful day is in store with light winds...More >>
