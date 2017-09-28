Excellence In Edcuation: Pius X Expansion

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Pius X High School held a special ceremony Thursday.

The high school has successfully completed it’s fundraiser of nearly $5.5 million. The school will now be able to expand.

"So the will add 13 classrooms. We're going to move our industrial arts over there, with our CADD classroom right next to it," said Father Jim Meysenburg.

The money was privately donated and only took about 18 months to raise. The school just reached their goal in the beginning of August.

There was a popular request among donors to name the new wing after Monsignor James Dawson. Dawson was a former principal and superintendent at Pius High School from 1961 to 1965.

"I just want to tell you how proud I am of Pius High School," said Monsignor James Dawson.

No date has been set for a groundbreaking, though it’s expected to be next spring. Construction should be completed in time for the 2019 school year.