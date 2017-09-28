Sen. Fischer weighs in on tax proposal

Posted by KLKN

Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer gave her opinion on President Trump's tax reform plan.

It calls for slashing the tax on corporations from 35 to 20 percent, reducing the number of tax brackets from 7 to just 3, and doubling the standard deduction – for families.

But top earners' rates would drop to 35 percent, while low income earners would see an increase to 12%.

"What we saw released this week was just a basic set of principals," Fischer said in a conference call Thursday. I'm looking for tax relief for our middle class. Folks have been hit hard and I want to make sure that we can see this economy grow, so I want to also help our businesses have some good growth, so that they can expand, so that people can have good jobs..."

Democrats have called the plan a false promise to the middle class.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan hopes to have a bill before the president and signed by the end of the year.

