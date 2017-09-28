Community Corrections Center adds new 100 bed facility

Governor Pete Ricketts joined Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes Thursday morning to give a tour of a new men's dormitory at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.

The 7,500 square-foot building, located on West Van Dorn, has beds for 100 inmates, and cost more than $1.5 million.

Ricketts says the goal is to help improve prisoner attitudes in the hopes of, ultimately, preventing them from committing future crimes.

"That's important," Ricketts said.

"Because 93% of the people who are coming into our facilities will be leaving one day. And our job is to prepare them for leaving the correctional system."

Many of the inmates at CCCL are finishing their sentences and, like Jose Gonzalez, many are working jobs.

Gonzalez says the new building feels safer and more comfortable than other facilities.

"It's easier because I work 12 hours - 6 PM to 6 AM. I get here at 7 AM, and I can sleep 6 hours and then I get to go take a shower and go to work," he said.

With Nebraska prisons facing something near 160% overcrowding, Director Frakes says facilities like this are a step in the right direction.

"This is an opportunity to do something that puts us one step closer to helping people make a smooth transition from restrictive, higher security to less restrictive, to community transition, to parole, post-released supervision and then, ultimately, back out, free, employed, tax-paying citizens," he said.

Construction is also underway on a 160-bed womens' dorm just a half mile away.

Frakes says the men's dormitory was completed under budget and ahead of schedule, and he expects the same for the women's building.

