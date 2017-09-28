LPS Task Force meets about addressing overcrowding

Post by KLKN.

The LPS High School Task Force congregated at East High School Thursday afternoon to decide how to best go about preventing high school overcrowding.



"Tonight we've got about 70 people from the community and inside Lincoln Public Schools...to really do an in–depth look at high school—how we deliver high school education," said LPS Superintendent Dr. Steve Joel. "There's no secret that at some point in the very near future, we're going to be having to resolve overcrowding issues."



LPS said they've been gaining around 1,000 students per year and are on track to grow another 5,000 over the next five years.



"This particular task force is purely focusing on facilities," said Task Force Co-Chair Gloria Eddins. "How are we going to house these students to get them the great education that LPS is known for?"



LPS said the goal behind this task force is to get staff and the community involved in deciding which needs the high schools must have addressed before proposing another bond issue to build a high school.



"We have a great opportunity now to bring in some tremendous minds—including high school students—and ask the question: is the solution for us another comprehensive high school? And if so, where?" Dr. Joel said. "Or is this an opportunity that we might have to think creatively about trying to address that in terms of how we deliver curriculum and where we locate facilities?"



Dr. Joel said despite the projected growth, this is not a crisis--but it will become one if they don't find solutions. He said the school district has a year to work on this before recommending a larger initiative to the board.

