Luke Bryan Farm Tour West of Lincoln

Country music, boots, and tailgating.

Benes Farm West of Lincoln was filled with all of those things on Thursday, because Luke Bryan was in town.



"Just out for a good time, sounds like a fun night out, and enjoy Luke Bryan," said attendee Todd Pribyl.

This kicked off Bryan's 2017 Farm Tour.

Parking was available starting at 2 P.M. and the show started at 6 P.M. with opener Jon Pardi.



"It started to fill up pretty quick, the fields were pretty muddy so we got stuck a couple times, the bus did, but we're here, rain or shine," said attendee Mariah Franklin.

Many people I spoke with all agreed that seeing the tour come to a Lincoln farm was exciting.



"It's a great thing for the agricultural community, great thing for farm communities," said attendee Kurt Franklin.

"Nebraska's a farming state; it's an agricultural state, so it's a good thing to have the Luke Bryan Farm Tour in a farming state, farming community."



"I think it's a really good thing for Lincoln, Nebraska. You know Omaha gets a lot of the concerts so it's good to have Luke Bryan here in Lincoln, you know sort of out in the country," said Mariah Franklin.

Franklin waited since 3 P.M. just to hear her favorite song.



"Or Heartache on the Dance Floor. Oh that's a good one! Yeah Luke Bryan, Crash My Party. Classic! Got to love Luke," said Mariah Franklin.



All the fans I talked to were thankful for the beautiful weather.

And to keep things safe, the State Patrol had extra troopers in the area.