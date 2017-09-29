Former employee accused of theft from county program

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP)

A former Platte County employee has been accused of stealing from the county while in charge of the county's adult diversion program.

Court records say 43-year-old Traci Nelsen is charged with two counts of theft and one of tampering with evidence. A woman who answered Friday at a phone listed for Nelsen in Monroe said Nelsen doesn't live there. Online court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Nelsen. Prosecutors say more than $10,000 is missing from the diversion program. Nelsen's next court date is Oct. 18.

