2 hospitalized after school bus collides with 2nd vehicle - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

2 hospitalized after school bus collides with 2nd vehicle

2 hospitalized after school bus collides with 2nd vehicle

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say two people were taken to a hospital after a school bus collided with another vehicle in Omaha.
        The accident occurred around 6:50 a.m. Friday on the northeast side of the city.        

        Authorities say it isn't immediately clear whether the two are students and how the accident occurred.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.