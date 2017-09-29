2 hospitalized after school bus collides with 2nd vehicle

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say two people were taken to a hospital after a school bus collided with another vehicle in Omaha.

The accident occurred around 6:50 a.m. Friday on the northeast side of the city.

Authorities say it isn't immediately clear whether the two are students and how the accident occurred.