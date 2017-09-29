Lincoln Police crack down on Husker gameday

To coincide with the return of school and the beginning of football season, the Lincoln Police Department's Northwest Team is conducting an underage drinking/party project.

This concentrated effort is aimed to impact illegal behavior on University of Nebraska-Lincoln home football Saturdays.

Additional officers have increased enforcement in an effort to reduce the amount of illegal activity occurring in and around Memorial Stadium prior to and during home games.

Enforcement during the first three games has resulted in the following citations:

Minor in possession 37

Minor misrepresent age 1

Maintaining a disorderly house 6

Inmate of a disorderly house 8

Consuming in public 18

False information 3

Littering 3

Urinating in public 3

Traffic related stops 8

Parking 61

Vehicles towed 40

Resisting arrest 1

Narcotics arrest 1

Other criminal offenses 4

Assault on a Police Officer 1

Warrant arrests 2

Total citizen contacts 1869

Funding was provided with a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety and will continue for home football games in October and November.