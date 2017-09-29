Joe Harris - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Joe Harris

Joe Harris’ hometown is Lincoln.  He remembers watching reporters running around trying to get stories and thought they were nosy.  “It’s ironic I end up being one,” says Joe.

Joe became interested in broadcasting during college.  He enjoyed the combination of on-camera performance and spreading information.  While at UNL, he worked part time at KFOR and he hosted a weekly show on KRNU.  Joe graduated from the UNL College of Journalism.

Joe started reporting for Channel 8 Eyewitness News in 2017 after completing a news internship.  “I enjoy having a job that gets me out, meeting people and learning their stories”, he says.  Because Lincoln is his hometown, he thinks it’s a perfect place for him to cover news.

Joe likes to listen to heavy metal music in his spare time.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.