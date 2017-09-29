Man sentenced for his role in fatal semi crash last year

A man was sentenced in court today for his role in a fatal crash last year.



"He tried to save himself," said Lisa Gerdes, reading a letter in court Friday in honor of her, 21-year-old Brandon Gerdes of Osmond, who was killed in an accident last December near Hwy 77 and Waverly Rd. "He tried to swerve his truck."

Deputies say Brandon was driving a semi north on Hwy 77 when 68-year-old Gary Jacobsen failed to yield, driving a heavy-laden dump truck into the intersection. Brandon's semi flipped, catching on fire, and he died at the scene.



"How can anyone expect parents to describe on paper their son, who once was full of life and so much promise, and now is gone because of someone else's negligence?" Lisa said.

Brandon's family says he was a student at UNL, a hard-working farm boy from Osmond who taught Sunday school and loved trap shooting.



"It is too hard for us to go through all the ways that we will not have Brandon in our lives as we grow older," Lisa said.

Jacobsen was cited for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide, failure to yield, and careless driving.



"I would do anything to change the outcome of this terrible tragedy, but that is impossible," he said in court. "There will be no day in my life that this accident will not affect me."

Jacobsen was sentenced to 24 months probation and $1,000 fine. He also has to do 120 hours of community service.