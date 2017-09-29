Huskers Stop Spartans for First Big Ten Win

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

East Lansing, Mich. – The Nebraska soccer team (7-3-1, 1-1-1 Big Ten) took down Michigan State, 3-0, at DeMartin Soccer Complex on Friday night.

The Huskers took a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute when Elyse Huber scored off an assist from Brenna Ochoa. Huber’s goal marked her fifth of the season, tying her for the team lead with Haley Hanson. Ochoa notched her team-leading fifth assist of the 2017 campaign.

Nebraska made it 2-0 when Michigan State allowed an own goal in the 51st minute. Sophomore Meg Brandt’s cross attempt was kicked into the net by a Spartan.

In the 72nd minute, Brandt scored her third goal of the season to give NU a 3-0 lead. Alexis Rienks got a touch in the box that went to Brandt, who fired into the back of the net. In all, Nebraska took 20 shots, one off its season high. The Huskers registered a season-high 13 shots on goal, compared to MSU’s six.

Sophomore goalkeeper Aubrei Corder earned a season-high six saves in 90 minutes of action. Corder tallied her sixth shutout of the season in 11 appearances, and her 17th career shutout in 33 appearances.

The Huskers complete their weekend trip on Sunday when they face Michigan at U-M Soccer Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., starting at 1 p.m. (CT).