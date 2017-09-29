LPS student population continues to grow

Posted by KLKN.

It's another record year for Lincoln Public Schools.

They announced that 41,760 students are attending their school district this year. That's more than 800 extra kids from last year, and a 15 percent gain in the last five years.

Superintendent Dr. Steve Joel said right now, several high schools have more than 2,000 students and teachers are having to share classrooms.

"...We're growing a school or two schools every single year," Dr. Joel said. "And that doesn't look like that's going to change. We just think that the growth that's here, with how well we're attracting businesses and creating jobs, we think that's going to continue in the foreseeable future."

Dr. Joel said the increase can create some challenges, but it also indicates people are impressed with Lincoln's quality of life and what LPS has to offer.