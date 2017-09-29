Prep Football Scores 9-29

Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Aquinas 40, David City 0
Arapahoe 76, Loomis 14
Arcadia-Loup City 36, Centura 0
Archbishop Bergan 12, Logan View 7
Auburn 53, Conestoga 7
Beatrice 41, South Sioux City 0
Bellevue West 73, Omaha South 7
Blair 52, Plattsmouth 27
Blue Hill 40, Lawrence-Nelson 24
Boone Central/Newman Grove 43, Ord 15
Boys Town 26, Bishop Neumann 8
Bridgeport 36, Kimball 7
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 57, Sterling 20
CWC-Ewing 44, Ainsworth 22
Cambridge 72, Alma 6
Centennial 21, St. Paul 12
Chadron 30, Ogallala 0
Chase County 40, Gordon/Rushville 12
Clarkson/Leigh 36, Neligh-Oakdale 20
Cozad 16, Minden 6
Creighton 84, Niobrara/Verdigre 0
Crofton 15, Stanton 8
Deshler 68, Red Cloud 18
Doniphan-Trumbull 14, Hastings St. Cecilia 7
East Butler 50, Nebraska Lutheran 28
Elkhorn Valley 46, St. Mary's 36
Elm Creek 60, Amherst 6
Elmwood-Murdock 14, Malcolm 0
Emerson-Hubbard 36, Winside 14
Fairbury 69, Ashland-Greenwood 8
Falls City Sacred Heart 61, Meridian 8
Friend def. Mead, forfeit
Gothenburg 21, Broken Bow 10
Grand Island Northwest 49, Holdrege 12
Gretna 49, Bennington 0
Harvard 62, Elwood 20
Hemingford 51, Sutherland 6
Homer 50, Omaha Nation 6
Howells/Dodge 58, Elgin Public/Pope John 22
Humphrey St. Francis 74, Scribner-Snyder 6
Hyannis 60, Arthur County 47
Johnson County Central 62, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 0
Kearney Catholic 56, Mitchell 37
Lincoln Christian 41, Raymond Central 0
Lincoln Lutheran 35, Freeman 20
Lincoln Pius X 49, Lincoln Southeast 21
Maxwell 68, Morrill 18
McCook 17, Scottsbluff 14
Medicine Valley 42, Southwest 6
Milford-Dorchester 50, Southern 8
Millard South 38, Grand Island 17
Millard West 70, Omaha Bryan 0
Nebraska Christian 25, Palmer 13
Norfolk Catholic 35, O'Neill 0
North Platte St. Patrick's 55, Bayard 13
Oakland-Craig 61, Wisner-Pilger 6
Omaha Creighton Prep 42, Papillion-LaVista South 12
Omaha Gross Catholic 28, Elkhorn Mount Michael 0
Omaha Roncalli 44, Schuyler 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 39, Columbus 7
Osmond 32, Stuart 22
Overton 32, Bertrand 28
Parkview Christian 50, Pawnee City 48
Paxton 76, Leyton 22
Pierce 50, Wayne 34
Plainview 54, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 22
Ponca 28, Battle Creek 20
Randolph 48, Allen 22
Riverside def. Santee, forfeit
Shelby/Rising City 42, Fillmore Central 13
Silver Lake 76, Maywood-Hayes Center 12
South Loup 56, Ravenna 6
Spalding Academy 66, Elba 0
Superior 68, McCool Junction 63
Sutton 74, Cross County 7
Twin Loup 57, Pleasanton 0
Valentine 15, Hershey 0
Walthill 55, St. Edward 32
Waverly 28, Elkhorn 27
West Holt 37, Burwell 7
Winnebago 60, Pender 42
Wynot 56, Wausa 34
York 42, Sidney 7
