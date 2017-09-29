Prep Football Scores 9-29 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Prep Football Scores 9-29

PREP FOOTBALL
        Aquinas 40, David City 0
        Arapahoe 76, Loomis 14
        Arcadia-Loup City 36, Centura 0
        Archbishop Bergan 12, Logan View 7
        Auburn 53, Conestoga 7
        Beatrice 41, South Sioux City 0
        Bellevue West 73, Omaha South 7
        Blair 52, Plattsmouth 27
        Blue Hill 40, Lawrence-Nelson 24
        Boone Central/Newman Grove 43, Ord 15
        Boys Town 26, Bishop Neumann 8
        Bridgeport 36, Kimball 7
        Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 57, Sterling 20
        CWC-Ewing 44, Ainsworth 22
        Cambridge 72, Alma 6
        Centennial 21, St. Paul 12
        Chadron 30, Ogallala 0
        Chase County 40, Gordon/Rushville 12
        Clarkson/Leigh 36, Neligh-Oakdale 20
        Cozad 16, Minden 6
        Creighton 84, Niobrara/Verdigre 0
        Crofton 15, Stanton 8
        Deshler 68, Red Cloud 18
        Doniphan-Trumbull 14, Hastings St. Cecilia 7
        East Butler 50, Nebraska Lutheran 28
        Elkhorn Valley 46, St. Mary's 36
        Elm Creek 60, Amherst 6
        Elmwood-Murdock 14, Malcolm 0
        Emerson-Hubbard 36, Winside 14
        Fairbury 69, Ashland-Greenwood 8
        Falls City Sacred Heart 61, Meridian 8
        Friend def. Mead, forfeit
        Gothenburg 21, Broken Bow 10
        Grand Island Northwest 49, Holdrege 12
        Gretna 49, Bennington 0
        Harvard 62, Elwood 20
        Hemingford 51, Sutherland 6
        Homer 50, Omaha Nation 6
        Howells/Dodge 58, Elgin Public/Pope John 22
        Humphrey St. Francis 74, Scribner-Snyder 6
        Hyannis 60, Arthur County 47
        Johnson County Central 62, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 0
        Kearney Catholic 56, Mitchell 37
        Lincoln Christian 41, Raymond Central 0
        Lincoln Lutheran 35, Freeman 20
        Lincoln Pius X 49, Lincoln Southeast 21
        Maxwell 68, Morrill 18
        McCook 17, Scottsbluff 14
        Medicine Valley 42, Southwest 6
        Milford-Dorchester 50, Southern 8
        Millard South 38, Grand Island 17
        Millard West 70, Omaha Bryan 0
        Nebraska Christian 25, Palmer 13
        Norfolk Catholic 35, O'Neill 0
        North Platte St. Patrick's 55, Bayard 13
        Oakland-Craig 61, Wisner-Pilger 6
        Omaha Creighton Prep 42, Papillion-LaVista South 12
        Omaha Gross Catholic 28, Elkhorn Mount Michael 0
        Omaha Roncalli 44, Schuyler 0
        Omaha Skutt Catholic 39, Columbus 7
        Osmond 32, Stuart 22
        Overton 32, Bertrand 28
        Parkview Christian 50, Pawnee City 48
        Paxton 76, Leyton 22
        Pierce 50, Wayne 34
        Plainview 54, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 22
        Ponca 28, Battle Creek 20
        Randolph 48, Allen 22
        Riverside def. Santee, forfeit
        Shelby/Rising City 42, Fillmore Central 13
        Silver Lake 76, Maywood-Hayes Center 12
        South Loup 56, Ravenna 6
        Spalding Academy 66, Elba 0
        Superior 68, McCool Junction 63
        Sutton 74, Cross County 7
        Twin Loup 57, Pleasanton 0
        Valentine 15, Hershey 0
        Walthill 55, St. Edward 32
        Waverly 28, Elkhorn 27
        West Holt 37, Burwell 7
        Winnebago 60, Pender 42
        Wynot 56, Wausa 34
        York 42, Sidney 7
 

