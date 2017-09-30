Arrest made in Lincoln Robbery

An arrest has been made in a Lincoln robbery, that happened at Union Bank near 22nd and Highway 2, Monday.

Lincoln Police say, 23-year-old Roosevelt Q. Erving and 26-year-old Danielle F. Lawson were apprehended after a a traffic stop on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln at 7 p.m. by investigators with the LPD and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Department.

Erving was arrested on charges of robbery and Lawson for aiding and abetting in the robbery.