Lincoln home heavily damaged in fire

A house fire on south 12th st. caused major damage to a home, around 3 this morning..

Fire Inspector Ken Hilger says the second floor of the home is a total loss, and the damage is estimated at around $130,000.

The house was vacant at the time and no one was injured.

Hilger says, the home is uninhabitable right now.

The people who live in the home were staying with friends because of renovations they were doing to the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.