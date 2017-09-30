Demonstration for state corrections workers held at Capitol

To coincide with the return of school and the beginning of football season, the Lincoln Police Department's Northwest Team is conducting an underage drinking/party project.More >>
A man was sentenced in court today for his role in a fatal crash last year.More >>
Authorities say two people were taken to a hospital after a school bus collided with another vehicle in Omaha.More >>
The Metro Fugitive Task Force is asking for help from the public to locate Joel Watermeier, 49, who is wanted on 3 felony warrants.More >>
A former Platte County employee has been accused of stealing from the county while in charge of the county's adult diversion program.More >>
Two new judges for "American Idol" on ABC were just announced.More >>
