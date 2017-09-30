Demonstration for state corrections workers held at Capitol

Posted by KLKN.

Demonstrators say not enough is being done to improve conditions in state corrections facilities.



The group Change for Nebraska Family of Correctional Services hosted a rally at the Capitol Saturday.



"The inmate body count right now under Frakes' leadership is five," said organizer Sharon Waters. "It's just a matter of time before the staff body count begins and that's what we want to avoid."



Waters is a former corrections worker. She says Corrections Director Scott Frakes is ignoring staff safety.

Nebraska's prisons are overcrowded and understaffed; and she said those conditions lead to more assaults and violent incidents at high security prisons like Tecumseh.



"You can't get people to stay when they're getting overtime and they can't spend time with their families and they can't rejuvenate themselves," Waters said. "They need to be able to leave the institution in peace and be with their families and do the things that they need to at home and then come back to the facilities with a fresh start."



On Thursday, Frakes and Gov. Pete Ricketts gave a tour of the new addition to the Community Corrections Center.

It's supposed to ease prison crowding and change prisoner attitudes so they don't commit future crimes.



But Fraternal Order of Police attorney Gary Young said in order for such a facility to work, they need proper staffing to ensure the safety of staff and prisoners. He said that's tough to do when they don't pay competitively.



"If a young person is looking at starting a career in law enforcement and in corrections, they can immediately go and work in county facilities all over the state," Young said. "And immediately make more and in five years...make a lot more than any employee in the state prison system."

A law passed in 2015 said corrections has until 2020 to cut capacity down to 140 percent. Otherwise, the governor will have to declare a state of emergency.